Wade G W & Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of LFG opened at $19.05 on Friday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

