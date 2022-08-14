Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

