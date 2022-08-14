Warburg Research Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €11.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($15.10) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.10) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Down 0.2 %

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €9.33 ($9.52) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($13.78). The stock has a market cap of $930.17 million and a PE ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.46.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

