Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), reports. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million.
Warby Parker Stock Up 1.9 %
WRBY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.06. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.
In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company's stock.
Several research firms have commented on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
