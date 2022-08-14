Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,058,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,510,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

