Wealth Alliance Buys 10,196 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 403,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,172,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

