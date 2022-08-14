Wealth Alliance Buys 1,181 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $21,810,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 344,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.