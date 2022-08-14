Wealth Alliance Buys 1,312 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,187,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after buying an additional 191,795 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 710,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

TSM stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

