Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

