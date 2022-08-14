Wealth Alliance Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

