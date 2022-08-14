Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $21,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 84,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 216,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

