Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.