Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $255.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

