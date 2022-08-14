Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

