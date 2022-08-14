Wealth Alliance Sells 373 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.