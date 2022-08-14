WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

