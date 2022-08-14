Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

WFC stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

