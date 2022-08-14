Wells Fargo & Company Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $178.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.70.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.78. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,432,000 after acquiring an additional 197,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,732,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.