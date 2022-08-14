Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.40 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

