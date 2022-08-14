Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.79

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $12.57. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 22,991 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

