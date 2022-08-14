Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.79

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $12.57. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 22,991 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.