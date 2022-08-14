Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.