Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.