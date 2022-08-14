Western Wealth Management LLC Has $830,000 Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,488,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 60,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,440,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

