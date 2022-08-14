Western Wealth Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.

