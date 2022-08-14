Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $943,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

