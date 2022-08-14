Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.