Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,326 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.