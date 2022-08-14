Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 116,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:FYLD opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94.

