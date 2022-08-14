Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.24. 430,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,347. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

