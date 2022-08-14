Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.37. 768,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,645. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

