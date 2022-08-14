Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,078,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,550,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 2,795,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,814. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

