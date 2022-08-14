Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 376,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,315 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 26,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,163,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

