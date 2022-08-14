Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,879 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $64,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

ADSK traded up $5.75 on Friday, hitting $233.01. The company had a trading volume of 957,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

