Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 383,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Price Performance

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Willdan Group Profile

In other Willdan Group news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $80,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $225,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.