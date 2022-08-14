William Blair Comments on Lemonade, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lemonade in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($5.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.