Wing Finance Reaches Market Cap of $39.00 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.17 or 0.00057841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,751,972 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

