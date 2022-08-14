WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WPP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $49.75. 108,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. WPP has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.32) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in WPP by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 142,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WPP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

