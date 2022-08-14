X-CASH Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $490.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

