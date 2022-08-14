XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

