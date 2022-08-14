XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
