yearn.finance Price Hits $11,437.18 on Major Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $11,437.18 or 0.46640027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $419.03 million and $66.80 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014116 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
