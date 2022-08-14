YF Link (YFL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.00

YF Link (YFL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 71.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $10.00 or 0.00041200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $545,495.78 and $50.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00127000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00064713 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

