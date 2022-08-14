YVS.Finance Tops One Day Volume of $50,936.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $133,485.82 and $50,936.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

