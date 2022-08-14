Zenfuse Hits Market Cap of $933,096.25 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $933,096.25 and $20,082.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064468 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

