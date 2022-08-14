Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Zero has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $111,658.30 and approximately $24.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00303694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00125565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00083568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,769,730 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

