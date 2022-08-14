ZeroSwap Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $2.23 million and $686,929.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,232.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00126778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00064526 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars.

