Zoracles Achieves Market Cap of $423,278.60 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $423,278.60 and approximately $22,629.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.48 or 0.00319741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013879 BTC.
About Zoracles
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zoracles
