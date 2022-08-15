10,278 Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Stock Down 0.6 %
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
LG Display Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.