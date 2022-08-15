10,278 Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LPL opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Profile



LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

