1World Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. 1World has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $11,406.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00128276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065565 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.