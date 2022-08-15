A SPAC I Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 15th (NASDAQ:ASCAU)

A SPAC I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 15th. A SPAC I Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A SPAC I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCAU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. A SPAC I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.30.

Get A SPAC I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC I Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCAU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,254,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

About A SPAC I Acquisition

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.