AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Down 0.1%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 8,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 11,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

